EverQuote (EVER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,776,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,860.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,776,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

