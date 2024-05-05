Loop Capital Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $93.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.56.

QSR stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,300,579,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $937,963,000 after purchasing an additional 224,111 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,722,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

