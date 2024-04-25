Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 692 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 565,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

