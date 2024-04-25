Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 1,256 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 1,461,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,734,497. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

