Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.86. 120,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

