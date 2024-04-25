Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 417 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NXST stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,879. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

