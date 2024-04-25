Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,316 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.14% of MasterBrand worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MasterBrand by 35.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MasterBrand by 44.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 24.7% in the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasterBrand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

