Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $16,143,904. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TRV traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $211.97. 61,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,222. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day moving average is $197.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

