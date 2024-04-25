Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 1,109,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,409,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

