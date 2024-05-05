Symbotic (SYM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Symbotic has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYM opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.97.

SYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,112,447 shares of company stock worth $275,513,529 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

