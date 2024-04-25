Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 2,234 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. CWM LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 84.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

