Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,899 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 184,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,874. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

