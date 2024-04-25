Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,949 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TFS Financial worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 113,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,370. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,218 shares of company stock worth $259,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.