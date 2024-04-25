AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AFB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,932. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.