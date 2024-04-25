Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.