TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $539,257.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,097.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,052 shares of company stock worth $3,837,142. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

