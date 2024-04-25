American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
