Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 5.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NYSE:WELL opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

