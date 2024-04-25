AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Lowered to $70.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $57.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,251,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,539,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after buying an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

