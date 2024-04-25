Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) PT at $22.57

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after acquiring an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after acquiring an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

