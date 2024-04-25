Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $424,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $229,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 149.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $177.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.39. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

