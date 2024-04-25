Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.24.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZS
Insider Activity at Zscaler
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $424,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $229,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 149.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $177.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.39. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.