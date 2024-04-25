Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.00. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 474,652 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOUS shares. Stephens raised their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 294,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

