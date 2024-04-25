Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

ARCH stock opened at $159.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $163.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,335 shares of company stock worth $19,126,100. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. PM CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,764,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

