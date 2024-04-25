Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,047 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 1,448,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,052. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

