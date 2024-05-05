Power Wealth Management LLC Takes $512,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

