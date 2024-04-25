Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.57. 1,599,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,865. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

