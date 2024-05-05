BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $40.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $36.44. 4,825,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

