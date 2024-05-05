Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.40.

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,847. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average of $177.29.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,171 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $87,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

