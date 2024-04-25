Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $12.51 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,385,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,926,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,058,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VDE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.03. 216,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,230. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.