B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.10.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

BTO opened at C$3.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 347.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.94.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. Insiders sold 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

