Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $31.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.