BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZWK opened at C$21.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.83. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$15.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.16.

