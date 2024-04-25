Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $268,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 3,115,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.