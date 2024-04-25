Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and BWX (OTC:BWXXF) Financial Comparison

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and BWX (OTC:BWXXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and BWX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -25.65% -18.85% -2.21% BWX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 3 7 2 0 1.92 BWX 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beauty Health and BWX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Beauty Health currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.35%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than BWX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and BWX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $398.00 million 0.98 -$100.12 million ($0.77) -4.09 BWX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BWX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

Summary

Beauty Health beats BWX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About BWX

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the online sale of its products. In addition, the company provides wellness products sourced from own, private-label, and third-party brands through the Nourished Life direct-to-consumer e-commerce site; and vegan, ethical, and sustainable products through Flora and Fauna. It owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, and Andalou Naturals brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Clayton, Australia.

