Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,690 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 913,747 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 786,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 111.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 546,165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,666,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:PDM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 88,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

