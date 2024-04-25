Bfsg LLC Acquires 7,899 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,389. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.