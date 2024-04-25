Carret Asset Management LLC Has $874,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,757. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

