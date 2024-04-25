Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 1,713 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,904 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

