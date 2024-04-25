Great-West Lifeco (GWO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter.

TSE:GWO traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.98. 72,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$37.06 and a twelve month high of C$45.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.77%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402. Corporate insiders own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.11.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

