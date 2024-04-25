Bfsg LLC Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AGCO by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 0.7 %

AGCO stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 169,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.