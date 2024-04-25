Bfsg LLC Invests $167,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.08. 127,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,643. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.