Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.94.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

