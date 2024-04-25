Bfsg LLC Invests $171,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,488,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.38. 709,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

