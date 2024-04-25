Bfsg LLC Invests $189,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 1,641,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

