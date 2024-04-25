Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

