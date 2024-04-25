Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 710,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

