Bfsg LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,896,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 422,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 171,579 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

