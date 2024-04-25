Bfsg LLC Sells 145 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

