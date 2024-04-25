Bfsg LLC Sells 390 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,401,000 after buying an additional 953,639 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after buying an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,774,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,444,000 after buying an additional 151,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 4.0 %

KDP traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 5,140,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,455,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

