OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE OGC opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.86.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.